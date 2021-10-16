Manchester City vs Burnley, as expected, ended in victory for the Citizens who fired from all cylinders

Goals by Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne were enough to hand the defending champions all three points

It was much of a one-sided affair as the sky blues dominated most parts of the encounter on Saturday afternoon

Manchester City were impressive on Saturday afternoon defeating Burnley 2-0 at the Erihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead as early the 12th minute following after Bernardo Silva slotted home to put his side ahead.

In the 27th minute, Burnley came close when Maxwel Cornet's left footed shot from the right side of the box was close, but missed the left post.

Manchester City vs Burnley ended 2-0 in favour of the Citizens. Photo: Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

In the second half, Bernardo Silva almost got his brace after a left-footed shot that hit the goalpost, but the ball went wide.

And in the 70th minute, Kevin De Bruyne struck a left-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner and into the back of the net.

At full time it was 2-0 victory for the hosts and now Manchester City are placed in second position overall after getting the triumph at home and with their people.

On the other hand, Vavel.com reports that the first half started off very tight, with chances for both teams, however, Burnley gradually faded away while Manchester City grew stronger as the minutes went by, resulting in a lead on the scoreboard.

In the second half, the Citizens continued to dominate but could not find the goal that would end the game, it was not until Kevin De Bruyne scored in the 70th minute to seal the victory for the Citizens over the visitors.

