Roberto Firmino bagged a hat trick as Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0

This was Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge of the Hornets since taking over from Xisco Muñoz

Mo Salah also scored another stunning goal while Sadio Mane got his side’s opener at Vicarage Road

The win took Liverpool, who are the highest scorers in the league, top of the table

Liverpool stormed to the top of the Premier League table, at least temporarily, after another strong away performance saw off a helpless Watford in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge of the Hornets.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were in the scoresheet as Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0. Photo by Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

The Red’s potent front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane all got on the score sheet as Jurgen Klopp’s side completely dominated the newly-promoted Watford at Vicarage Road.

Liverpool were without the services of goalkeeper Alisson, who could not make the game having just come from international duty, and was replaced by Caoimhín Odhrán Kelleher in goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Once the match got underway, Liverpool were dominant from the start as they starved Watford of the ball early on.

It only took nine minutes for the deadlock to be broken as Mo Salah fed a delightful ball across the centre to Sadio Mane who made no mistake with perfect placement.

The goal bore some personal significance to Mane as he became the 31st player to ever score 100 Premier League goals.

Ranieri’s side faced an uphill task in keeping Liverpool out and were at times lucky that the Reds finishing was not as sharp.

Some excellent football from Liverpool once again saw them double their lead in the 37th minute as Roberto Firmino tapped in from close range from a James Milner cross.

In the second half, Firmino got his second of the afternoon after Watford Keeper Ben foster spilled a deflected ball into the path of the Brazilian, who slotted home to put his side well on course for victory.

Salah then drew level with Didier Drogba in terms of Premier League goals as he recreated his effort against Manchester City a fortnight ago.

The Egyptian, who has been in electrifying form so far this season, danced past three defenders before cutting inside of Craig Cathcart before finding the far right corner in what was arguably the goal of the game.

Firmino then capped off a perfect night for himself and his team as he bundled in Neco Williams’s cross for his third goal.

In the end, a ruthless Liverpool proved too strong for Watford.

Source: Legit