Odion Ighalo will stop at nothing in ensuring he spends lavishly on himself as he was spotted devouring sumptuous meal

French fries, exotic wine and other delicacies were sighted on the table while the Al-Shabab of Saudi star ‘cleared’ them in style

A perfect comical rendition about ‘enjoyment’ could be heard as it summed up the whole scene as captured in a clip posted on Ighalo’s Instagram handle

Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo was spotted eating lavishly while listening to a comical motivational message that talks about ‘enjoyment’.

The former Super Eagles striker was spotted 'downing' French fries as well as other assorted dishes as he was captured in his usual smiles.

An exotic bottle of wine could also be seen on the table while the former Manchester City striker seemed to have enjoyed his meal all alone.

Odion Ighalo spotted eating lavish meal. Photo: ighalojude

Source: Instagram

A voice could be heard delivering a perfect ‘enjoyment’ rendition which suits the moment the striker devoured the meal.

The voice could be heard saying in Pidgin English:

“Any money wey I get like this, any little change, na enjoyment. No worry about my future, my future no dey go anywhere. I go dey think about my future next year. Any little money, na enjoyment, na igbadun na flenjo.”

Ighalo prays with kids at his orphanage home

Meanwhile, Ighalo has urged kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home to pray for him to continue to succeed.

The former Manchester United forward had in 2019 launched the £1million home in the Ijegun axis of the state, SunSport reports.

He recently paid a courtesy visit to the facility to motivate the young lads and also urged them to keep praying for him.

He said:

“I need prayers from you guys always, so that God will bless daddy with more money to buy more food for you guys.”

It is understood that the former Watford forward reportedly spent around £1million to build the home which houses 30 to 40 children, with separate apartments for boys and girls.

