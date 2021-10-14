Nigerian footballer has taken to social media to show fans his picture claiming he looks like Paul Pogba of Manchester United

The awesome picture has been making waves on social media as fans are deliberating on the image shared

Paul Pogba has been impressive so far this season for Manchester United and him and his teammates are preparing for next game

A Nigerian footballer has posted awesome photo of himself on social media claiming that he looks like Manchester United and French football star Paul Pogba.

In the stunning photo he shared to his fans, the unknown man explained that his dream one day is to meet the Manchester United star and hug him.

Paul Pogba in action for France against Spain. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Source: Getty Images

There is no doubt about the fact that Paul Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world considering his performances for all the clubs he has played for and also in the national team.

So far this season, Paul Pogba has been impressive for Manchester United creating superb assists for teammates as the Red Devils push forward in the campaign this term.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The combination of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandez has been fruitful so far for Manchester United this season, and with Cristiano Ronaldo up front, the Red Devils' fans can have relaxed minds.

Ronaldo With N840M per Post on Instagram Tops Rich List of Premier League Earners

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is now the player topping the Instagram rich list of Premier League stars with the Portugal international said to be earning £1.5million per post which is around N840.9million.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no doubt one of the best players in the world and arguably the most popular professional footballer on earth considering his wealth.

On Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo has more than 300 million followers which is massive and companies do approach the footballer for them to advertise their brands.

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Old Trafford Paul Pogba is the next Premier League player on the list.

Ronaldo, 4 Other Man United Stars Frown at Solskjaer As Heartbreaking Reason Emerges

Legit.ng also reported how Cristiano Ronaldo and four other Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with their manager Ole Solskjaer following the Red Devils' inability to beat Everton at Old Trafford.

After beating Villarreal in the Champions League in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for the Old Trafford landlords, the expectation of Manchester United fans was for their players to beat Everton.

Source: Legit