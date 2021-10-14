Mike Tyson has disclosed how he would defeat undefeated WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury

The retired boxer revealed how he would be aggressive in the dream fight over the Briton who defeated Deontay Wilder on Saturday

Fury maintained his undefeated record with an 11th Round knockout of the Bronze Bomber to retain his WBC title

Retired boxing legend Tyson Fury has analysed how he would defeat WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a blockbuster dream fight, SPORTbible reports.

According to the 55-year-old, taking on the Gypsy King aggressively will help him overcome the undefeated champion if they meet in the ring.

Fury maintained his undefeated status when he knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th Round in what could be described as a classic bout at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Mike Tyson says he would defeat Tyson Fury with aggressive boxing. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

33-year-old Fury suffered two knockdowns during the bout, but he staged a sensational comeback to defend his WBC title.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But legendary Tyson has now narrated how he would defeat Fury as he stressed the importance to be “close” to him and not “stay at a distance.”

Speaking to Ring Magazine in 2020, Iron Mike said via GiveMeSport:

“Against someone of Tyson Fury's size, you've got to be aggressive, move your head and be elusive because if you stand still against a man that size, you're an easy target.

“You need to attack, use angles and stay away from his punching distance. You need to be close, but you can't stay at a distance that allows the bigger fighter to get off.

“Size and style isn't the most important thing in the ring; it's the morale of a fighter that leads to victory. His determination, his will to win, his desire is what makes him a champion.”

Tyson mocks Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk bout

Meanwhile, retired boxing legend Mike Tyson has expressed disappointment in the world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk put up a blockbuster performance to dethrone Joshua of his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles at the Tottenham Stadium over the weekend.

Tyson who remains the youngest champion in the sport was unimpressed with Joshua and Usyk’s fight that he asked his fans if they thought any of the boxers could beat him during his prime.

Fury released from hospital with fractured right hand

Legit.ng earlier reported that following his 11th Round knockout loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday, Deontay Wilder who was taken to the hospital has now been released with a fractured right hand.

The American seems to have suffered a hairline fracture in his right digitus medius while he landed heavy punches on opponent.

A former heavyweight contender Scott, a former heavyweight contender, reports that, apart from the hand injury, which may require surgery, Wilder is doing well.

Source: Legit.ng