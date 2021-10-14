Karna Solskjaer, daughter to Ole, has been in fine form for Manchester United's women academy this season

The 18-year-old has already scored eight goals for the team in just four appearances so far this season

Reports suggest she could be drafted in the senior team as United's women team prepare for their Continental Cup campaign

Karna joined Man United academy in 2019 after her dad was appointed manager of the male senior team

Karna Solskjaer, daughter of Man United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is in line to make her debut for the club's women first-team.

Karna is currently turning out for United's academy where she has continued to shine since joining them in 2019.

Ole's daughter Karna Solskjaer in action for Man United's women academy where she has scored eight goals so far this season. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

The teenage star has lately proved she can be an asset to the senior team, thanks to her incredible goalscoring prowess.

Last week, she was the player of the moment for the academy side as she scored four goals to inspire her team to a 7-1 win over Bristol.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The four goals took her tally this season to eight in just four appearances for United.

Daily Mail now reports she is on course to make her bow for the senior team against Durham in the women's Continental Cup.

According to the publication, the decision is in light of United's tough League Cup qualifying group which features Women's Super League Clubs Man City, Everton, and Leicester.

Karna, who plays as a striker just like her dad joined United academy in 2019 following Ole's appointment as Man United boss.

Ole is understood to be a huge fan of his daughter and is often seen in the stands at the academy's Moss Lane ground cheering her.

The United manager is also friends with Marc Skinner who coaches the women's team.

Agbonlahor suggests Solskjaer be sacked as Man United boss for benching Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves to be sacked for benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by the Toffees at Old Trafford and many have blamed the Norwegian boss for not starting his talisman Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came in the 57th minute while the score was at 1-0 in favour of the Red Devils.

However, eight minutes later Andros Towsend benefitted from a brilliant counter-attacking move to cancel out Anthony Martial's first-half strike.

After the game, former England international Agbonlahor was left fuming with Solskjaer's decision to leave a player of Ronaldo's magnitude on the bench.

Source: Legit.ng