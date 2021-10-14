Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has angrily responded to a fan who expressed frustration over her recent invitation

The fan known as General Timothy claimed that the Onome Ebi at 38 shouldn't have been invited for the game against Ghana

Onome Ebi in her response explained that she is always working hard at her club so as to get call up to the national team

Nigerian female footballer Onome Ebi has angrily slammed a fan who called her out on social media claiming that the FC Minsk defender should not be seen again in the national team.

The fan named Timothy is worried how a 3-year-old female footballer would still be playing for the Super Falcons of Nigeria despite all the youngsters in the country.

As far as female football is concerned in Nigeria, Onome Ebi is a big name and she has been playing for the Super Falcons of Nigeria since 2003 and has earned 89 caps with two goals.

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi in action. Photo by Ben Radford

Source: Getty Images

And since then, the former Bayelsa Queens' captain has won the African Women's Championship four times with Nigeria which is an incredible record for Ebi.

Also two years ago, Onome Ebi became the first African footballer to play in five FIFA World Cup Tournaments, taking part in the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, 2019 editions.

Recently, Super Falcons coach Waldrum invited Onome Ebi and 22 others for the 2022 Women AFCON qualifying fixture against Ghana which will be played in Lagos.

According to the information made available by Naija Footballers, Timothy was not happy with Onome Ebi being invited.

Timothy's statement

''Make Onome Ebi drop boot for national team abeg, how would you be calling up a 38-year-old lady for an important match as this.''

Onome Ebi's reaction

''Timothy, for you I swear if them give you to coach, you go beg me even if I'm sick to play for your team trust me. No be age dey play football Okponu. I work hard to earn every call up to the national team.''

