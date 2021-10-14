David Brooks will have to do away with football for a couple of months after his cancer diagnosis

The midfielder withdrew from the Wales squad on October 6 with the FA disclosing he was ailing

Brooks has made nine appearances for Bournemouth this season and has scored three goals so far

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Bournemouth David Brooks Midfielder Diagnosed with Cancer

Brooks made the announcement on Wednesday, October 13after withdrawing from the recent Wales squad.

"This is a very difficult message for me to write," said Brooks.

"I have been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

What is Hodgkin lymphoma

Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is crucial in the body’s immunity.

It mainly affects young adults in their 20s or the elderly, in their 70s.

In his statement, Brooks said he was fortunate the disease was detected early as treatment is likely to have a positive outcome.

"Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible."

An integral part of Bournemouth

Brooks joined Bournemouth in 2018 from Sheffield United and has featured for his side nine times in the Championship this season, scoring three goals.

He will however have to put football aside for the next couple of months as he focusses on his treatment.

On Wednesday, October 6, Wales announced he withdrew from the squad with “illness”, although the Welsh FA did not clarify at the time what the midfielder was ailing from.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake was among the first to wish Brooks well, saying in a statement:

"Everyone at AFC Bournemouth will do everything possible to help support David and his family during his recovery.

Sol Bamba wins battle against Cancer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Premier League defender Sol Bamba is now free of cancer after winning the battle over Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 36-year-old former PSG and Leicester City star was said to have been diagnosed with the life-threatening illness last December but it was made public in January.

This led to the Ivorian undergoing series of chemotherapy sessions in a bid to find a cure and help him leave his normal life.

Meanwhile, he staged a return to football this month after coming on as a substitute in his side's draw against Rotherham on the final day of the Championship season, playing the final few seconds.

