Deontay Wilder could be facing Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua in his next fight next year after losing to Tyson Fury

This latest development is according to Deontay Wilder's co-manager Finkel who feels a fight against Joshua will be great

Many boxing fans are also tipping Anthony Joshua to face British world boxing champion Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel has stated clearly that the American boxer will not retire from the game despite recent defeat against British champion Tyson Fury.

The whole world was expecting a surprise from Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury in the trilogy, but the American was unable to record a win against his toughest opponent.

According to the latest report on Mirror, Shelly Finkel explained that Anthony Joshua is one of the opponents Deontay Wilder could face next year.

Deontay Wilder on the stage against Tyson Fury. Photo by Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

However, that would be after Anthony Joshua's rematch against Usyk which is expected to come up next year.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shelly Finkel's reaction

“My gut says the big fights. It’s not on the drawing board now, but he would love to get Fury back again. But again, it’s early and we have to get through Usyk and Joshua and see a couple of other possibilities.

“It’s a massive fight Wilder vs Joshua, no matter what happens in the Joshua - Usyk fight. And I’m not sure that Usyk, even with his great skills, will be able to deal with the size of Fury.''

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua will be hoping to get a win in his rematch against Usyk so as for him to get his belts back.

Tyson Fury Sends Heartbreaking Message to Deontay Wilder That Will Make Him Angry

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Tyson Fury explained that he is not bothered about the excuses given by American boxer Deontay Wilder after suffering another defeat against the British boxing champion.

After activating the trilogy clause, Deontay Wilder was tipped to triumph over Tyson Fury and indeed, he tried his best knocking the Brit down twice in the fourth round.

However, Tyson Fury finished him in the 10th and 11th rounds for him to retain his world boxing belts following the victory.

Deontay Wilder made some excuses as he claimed that Tyson Fury worked on his gloves which he claimed helped him to record another win.

Tyson Fury has now rubbished claims made by Deontay Wilder saying that the American always make excuses whenever he loses a fight.

Source: Legit Nigeria