Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu has met president of Toronto Raptors Masai Ujiri with their discussion on basketball

The former Arsenal striker explained that Masai Ujiri through his foundation is ready to build four basketball courts in Nigeria

After a modest playing career in basketball, Masai Ujiri became a scout in 2002, first for the Orlando Magic

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu has posted awesome video of himself meeting the president of NBA side Toronto Raptors Masai Ujiri where they both deliberated on how to develop the game in Nigeria.

Kanu Nwankwo made his name in football thanks to his impressive performances in the Super Eagles and also the European clubs he played for years back.

During his days at Arsenal, Kanu Nwankwo was one of the best strikers then in the Premier League under Arsene Wenger.

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo in action. KHALED DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

According to the video posted by the Nigerian legend, Masai Ujiri was spotted tell Kanu that he would come and visit him in Owerri so as to start the development of basketball in Imo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nwankwo Kanu's statement

''That moment kindred spirits meet and I'm happy to support my brother the NBA TORONTO RAPTORS Basketball President Masai Ujiri whose foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of African youths through Sports.

''Join us today as he unveils four basketball courts across Nigeria.''

Nigerian Governor dribbles Kanu Nwankwo, Amokachi, scores wonder goal against Rufai in tough match

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State was on Friday, September 30, the man of the match as he scored for his state's ex-players' team in a novelty match against former Super Eagles stars.

The friendly encounter which ended 1-1 has in attendance the likes of former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West, Tijjani Babangida, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen and legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

Governor Sule had the first pass in this encounter against the former Super Eagles stars and waited until the 15th minute before scoring the first goal via a penalty.

Justice Christopher brought down Abu Scatter in the box in which the referee had no other choice than to give a penalty.

Nasarawa State number one citizen then stepped forward to convert the penalty kick sending former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai the wrong way.

The fans at the Lafia Township Stadium were happy after the Governor scored the first goal of the match and they were cheering the home team to score more.

Source: Legit