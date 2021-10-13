Abdoulaye Doucoure has chosen Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of eternal rival Lionel Messi

The eternal debate between legendary stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won’t seem to stop anytime soon as fans, pundits and footballers alike are split between these two legends, Sport Skeeda reports.

Everton star Abdoualaye Doucoure was recently asked to choose between the pair and the player aired his opinion.

Abdoulaye Doucoure picks Ronaldo over Messi.

Source: Getty Images

While the Portuguese sensation has taken the award five times, the Argentine legend remains the only man to have won the coveted award six times.

When asked to pick who he thinks is the best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Doucoure promptly responded via Inside Futbol:

“Ronaldo.”

The Frenchman also picked Premier League club Manchester City as the toughest opponent he has faced so far in his career.

"Toughest opponents? Manchester City."

And it is not just Doucoure that admires Ronaldo within the Everton squad. Midfielder Andros Townsend showered encomiums on the Manchester United striker that he went on to copy the famous ‘siuu’ celebration.

Townsend said:

"This guy is my idol. I was not imitating, it’s just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career.

“I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo and spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques. Maybe I should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn’t great."

Ronaldo scores 10th international hat-trick

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo took his all-time career goals’ tally to 794 during Portugal’s 5-0 win over Luxembourg on Tuesday night, October 12.

The 36-year-old found the back of the net three times in the encounter, but would have scored four goals on the night, but for a sensational save by goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

It was CR7’s 10th international hat-trick as he inspired his side to a famous win in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

Tyson Fury sends message to Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moments after defeating Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC title on Saturday, Tyson Fury sent a cheeky jibe to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester-born Fury also disclosed that he wants to bring one of his fights to the Old Trafford very soon.

In his message, Fury said he wants to bring one of his world title fights to Manchester as it had always be one of his dreams.

