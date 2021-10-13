Reece James has been battling an ankle injury he picked during Chelsea's defeat to Man City but he is now back in training

N'Golo Kante is the other player who has been on the treatment table with COVID-19 but he is also back in training

The two players are now in contention to face Brentford as Chelsea take on the newly-promoted side this Saturday in what will be a London derby

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a double injury boost after both Reece James and N'Golo Kante return to full training.

Other players who were cited at Chelsea's Cobham training base include Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, Hakim Ziyech, and Ross Barkley. Photo by Darren Walsh.

James has been nursing an ankle injury sustained during his side's Premier League defeat against Man City back in September.

Metro UK reports the full-back had to withdraw from England's squad for their World Cup qualifying matches, with his teammate taking his place in the national team.

Kante, on the other hand, has been in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and was not in action during France's UEFA Nations League triumph over Spain on Sunday, October 10.

The midfielder is understood to have been working on his fitness away from the main group but was through to his paces on the morning of Tuesday, October 12.

Tuchel will be hoping to have his key players fully fit as the Blues prepare to take on Brentford in the highly-anticipated London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium this Saturday, October 16.

Chelsea will be looking to secure maximum points as they look to cement their place on the summit of the standings.

The west Londoners currently sit top of the table with 16 points from seven matches, a point ahead of rivals Liverpool who occupy second place.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have five players in the 30-man list who have been nominated for the prestigious Ballon'Or award.

Jorginho is among the players who made the shortlist, with the midfielder looking to add the prize to his cabinet.

According to Thomas Tuchel, the Italian deserves to win the award after a stellar campaign last season for both club and country.

Jorginho played a central role in the Blues' stunning Champions League campaign last season which saw them lift the European title after silencing Man City in the final staged in Porto.

The 29-year-old midfielder followed up the success by helping Italy to conquer Europe as they won the 2020 Euros.

His stellar campaign saw them listed among a number of top footballers for the Ballon d'Or award.

Jorginho will be coming up against strong contenders including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski.

