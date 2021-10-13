Portugal vs Luxembourg Group A World Cup qualifier ended in a 5-0 win for Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick to inspire Portugal to victory, with Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha also joining the goal-fest

Ronaldo's hat trick was his 58th in his illustrious football career and the 10th for his national team

Already the highest goalscorer in men’s international history, Ronaldo's 10 hat-trick for Portugal is the highest in international football

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the moment on the night of Tuesday, October 12, as he scored a stunning hat trick to inspire Portugal to a huge 5-0 win over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier.

Palhinha completed Portugal's thrashing of Luxembourg as the side moved within a point behind pool leaders Serbia. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images.

The Man United star set the tone for the Group A clash after converting two penalties inside the opening 13 minutes before completing his hat trick with a stunning late header.

According to FIFA, the treble was Ronaldo's 58th in his career for both club and country and his 10th for the Portugal national team.

Already the highest goalscorer in men’s international history, Ronaldo's 10 hat-trick for Portugal is the highest in international football.

The three goals took his international tally to 115 goals, setting him further clear as the highest-scoring male in the history of international football.

It’s no surprise the goals came against Luxembourg, who are one of the 36-year-old’s favourite victims.

That’s now nine goals against them, more than any other country he’s faced.

Fascinatingly, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored an eyewatering 54 goals in his last 49 appearances for Portugal as he continues to defy age in what has been a spectacular goalscoring streak.

Meanwhile, his United teammate Bruno Fernandes was also impressive against Luxembourg as he scored once and set up another.

Palhinha completed Portugal's thrashing of Luxembourg as the side moved within a point behind pool leaders Serbia.

The two sides will now square off in the final round of matches, setting up a straight shootout for the first place after Serbia also saw off Azerbaijan in their own fixture played in Belgrade.

