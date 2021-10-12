Emmanuel Emenike has gotten his followers buzzing again after he shared a new clip of the gigantic mansion in Owerri

The former Super Eagles striker splashed millions of Naira on the edifice which could also be described as a royal castle

The white-coated property has a generator house which could be mistaken for a ‘Boys Quarter’, considering its relatively big building

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel who made huge cash from the game of football has once again taken to social media to show off his exotic mansion completed in Owerri a few years back.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emenike who played in about seven different countries gave his followers an exterior view of the property which could be described as a royal castle.

Painted in all white, the gigantic mansion in Owerri also has special lightings which illuminates the compound which is exquisitely finished.

Emmanuel Emenike in action for Nigeria. Photo: Adrian Dennis

The generator house could be mistaken for a ‘Boys Quarter’ considering its relatively big building.

Pulse earlier reported that the front of the white mansion also has a long driveway from the gate to the compound.

The 34-year-old in 2019 splash hundreds of millions of Naira on the holiday mansion in the heart of Owerri, Imo State.

Emenike also has a massive mansion in Lagos where he is based with his wife and child. He is building another one in Owerri and also has several properties in both cities.

Inside Emenike’s lavish living room

They all glitter and sparkle - from the wall designs, to the chairs and to the marble floor as Nigerian ex-international Emmanuel Emenike shows off his lavish living room.

Emenike, in 2019, launched his beautiful and expansive mansion in Owerri, the Imo State capital, where guests could not help but swoon on the masterpiece.

In a new social media footage, the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer showed off one of his spoils, a lavish living room in his duplex.

Clad in shorts and sleeves shirt, Emenike was captured relaxing on the couch as the camera captured the crispy marble floor as well as the wall designs which were all in gold.

Emenike gradually becoming a celebrity

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike stormed Cubana nightclub in grand style alongside Nigerian music star Patoranking.

The 34-year-old football star repaid Cubana Chiefpriest's visit to his Imo mega-million naira mansion earlier this month.

While in the club, the former Premier League striker was calmly grooving to Burna Boy and Dj Tarico's hit son 'Yaba Buluku' with one of his choice drinks in their glass.

