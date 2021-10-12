Samuel Eto'o has saluted Roma coach Jose Mourinho naming him as the best manager he has worked under

The former Cameroon international and Jose Mourinho had superb working relationship at Inter Milan winning treble

Eto'o explained that Jose Mourinho was perfect adding that he knows how to handle all players under him

Jose Mourinho who is currently in charge of Italian club Roma has been hailed by former Barcelona and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o who named the Portuguese as best manager.

During his spell at Inter Milan between the year 2009-2011, Samuel Eto'o played under Jose Mourinho and won treble and became one of the best strikers in the world then.

Before leaving Inter Milan, Samuel Eto'o scored 33 goals in 67 games before moving to Anzhi where he spent two years and then joined Chelsea in 2013.

Samuel Eto'o and Jose Mourinho in action. (Photo by Simon Hofmann

At Stamford Bridge, Samuel Eto'o featured in 21 games for Chelsea netting nine goals and also played for Everton for one season before leaving the Premier League in 2015.

According to the report on Kickoff, Samuel Eto'o explained that Jose Mourinho is the type of football manager who really understands all players under him.

Samuel Eto'o's reaction

"We had a team of coaches at Inter Milan with a unique head coach Mourinho. He perfectly understood every player and the sentiments of the Inter fans.

"He knew how to combine these two things, he was perfect."

And in the national team, Samuel Eto'o played 118 games for Cameroon netting 56 goals and won two African Cup of Nations before he retired.

There is no doubt about the fact that Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world considering his records and all the titles he has won so far

