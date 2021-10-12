Tyson Fury has explained that he will be surprised if Deontay Wilder should come out again to fight

This comes after the British boxer defeated the American in their trilogy fight held in Las Vegas over the weekend

Fury claimed that Deontay Wilder is a man who will always look for excuses to cover up for his defeat

Tyson Fury has explained that he is not bothered about the excuses given by American boxer Deontay Wilder after suffering another defeat against the British boxing champion.

After activating the trilogy clause, Deontay Wilder was tipped to triumph over Tyson Fury and indeed, he tried his best knocking the Brit down twice in the fourth round.

However, Tyson Fury finished him in the 10th and 11th rounds for him to retain his world boxing belts following the victory.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in action. Photo by Tom Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Deontay Wilder made some excuses as he claimed that Tyson Fury worked on his gloves which he claimed helped him to record another win.

Tyson Fury has now rubbished claims made by Deontay Wilder saying that the American always make excuses whenever he loses a fight.

According to the report on Boxing Scene, Tyson Fury stated clearly that he is expecting Deontay Wilder to retire from boxing following the trilogy defeat.

Tyson Fury's reaction

"I'm sure he'll have a lot of excuses to make. He always does, he's a sore loser and he has Everlast MX on and I had Paffen Sports on, the gloves were the same.

"His trainers were in the changing rooms yet again, they checked everything, there's no queries. He got beat fair and square and that's all she wrote for Deontay Wilder. And I'll be surprised if he ever boxes again."

Tyson Fury surprisingly pays N95K for 2 animals to be thrown into the sea

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how latest revelation coming out disclosed how world boxing champion Tyson Fury saved the lives of two lobsters from being killed as he paid €200 which is around N95,000 for them to be thrown back into the sea.

The British boxer is currently enjoying his break after defeated American opponent Deontay Wilder in their trilogy held in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to the report on Sportbible, the incident happened in 2019 where Tyson Fury was eating his dinner in Spain before being approached by a waiter.

The waiter was said to have offered the British boxing legend a choice of two fresh lobsters, and surprisingly, Tyson Fury rejected it and even asked for the price of the two.

