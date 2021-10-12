Tyson Fury delivered a brutal knockout to Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC world heavyweight title on Saturday

The Gypsy King who was born Manchester immediately took a cheeky jibe on five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo

Fury stated that he would love to bring one of his world title fights to Manchester and the city won’t contain himself and Ronaldo

Moments after defeating Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC title on Saturday, Tyson Fury sent a cheeky jibe to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Sport Skeeda reports.

Manchester-born Fury also disclosed that he wants to bring one of his fights to the Old Trafford very soon.

In his message, Fury said he wants to bring one of his world title fights to Manchester as it had always be one of his dreams.

Tyson Fury suggests Manchester wont contain himself and Ronaldo. Photo: Mikey Williams

He said:

"I have two fights left out here (in Vegas) but I’d love to bring a world title fight back to Manchester. It has always been a dream of mine to fight at Old Trafford. The last fight there was Eubank versus Benn in 1993 (it finished as a draw) and that was massive."

The 33-year-old continued via 90min:

"I’m really happy Ronaldo’s back at Old Trafford - but this town ain’t big enough for the both of us! If I lived in Manchester it would be a problem. But I’m an hour up the motorway in Morecambe so he’s got plenty of distance."

Fury is known as a staunch supporter of Manchester United and an avid fan of Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.

Englishman recently called the forward "the GOAT" in an Instagram post after he was named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Wilder released from hospital with fractured right hand

Following his 11th Round knockout loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday, Deontay Wilder who was taken to the hospital has now been released with a fractured right hand.

It was his second consecutive loss to Fury, but the trilogy bout was more brutal as desperate Wilder failed to recapture the WBC title from the Briton.

But the Bronze Bomber should also be credited for putting up a good fight as he also dropped the Gypsy King twice on the night in the fourth round.

American seems to have suffered a hairline fracture in his right digitus medius while he landed heavy punches on opponent.

Fury spotted at las Vegas nightclub after defeating Wilder

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Gypsy King celebrated his epic win over Deontay Wilder in style as he was spotted at a nightclub hours after victory over the Bronze Bomber.

Following the intense battle which saw Fury retain his WBA title, fans would have expected the Briton to return to his hotel room to relax.

But the 33-year-old was spotted without a top as he was in the spotlight at the Hakkasan nightclub, next to the MGM Grand where he defeated Wilder.

