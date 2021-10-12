Ahmed Musa reached a record 101 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic

The team captain has now equaled Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama’s all-time record of most Super Eagles appearances

However in the top ten most-capped players for Nigeria, Nwankwo Kanu is head of Jay Jay Okocha as both had their glorious days with the team

With Ahmed Musa becoming a joint most-capped Super Eagles player of all-time, here is a look into the top ten players who have made most appearances for the Nigerian national team, GOAL reports.

Musa equaled the record during Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Central African Republic in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture.

The former Kano Pillars' star made his senior team debut at the age of 17 on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

Ahmed Musa joins Yobo, Enyeama as Nigeria's most-capped players. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

While the current team captain is now chasing the record to become Nigeria’s all-time record holder of most Super Eagles appearances, former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama earlier told Legit.ng that he wants Musa to smash the record. He told Legit.ng:

“Sincerely Musa is a great guy. I really want him to represent Nigeria; it’s not about record. Like I told you, I want him to succeed. That’s the most important thing.”

Below are Nigeria’s most-capped players

10. Finidi George – 62 caps

9. Peter Odemwingie 63 caps

8. Peter Rufai – 65 caps

7. Jay-Jay Okocha – 73 caps

5. Nwankwo Kanu – 86 caps

5. Muda Lawal – 86 caps

4. John Obi Mikel - 91 caps

1. Ahmed Musa – 101 caps

1. Joseph Yobo – 101 caps

1. Vincent Enyeama – 101 caps

