Deontay Wilder has finally admitted that his best was not good enough after he was knocked out by Tyson Fury

The Bronze Bomber who was admitted to the Las Vegas' University Medical Center after the clash said he did his best

He said he could not figure out what went wrong on the night as Fury recovered to pick up a win that sees him keep his WBC and Ring Magazine titles

Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder has finally spoken after his 11th Round loss to Tyson Fury in their WBA heavyweight bout over the weekend, Dazn reports.

Fury pummeled the American who has now admitted that the Briton succeeded in roughing him up in Saturday night's trilogy fight.

Wilder further stated that he had a prior knowledge of whom he was taking on that Fury didn't come in at 277lbs to be a ballet dancer.

Deontay Wilder also knocked down Tyson Fury. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The impressive Wilder was beaten in the intense fight as both fighters floored each other before Fury won the fight via an 11th Round knockout.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After the fight, Wilder was immediately rushed to the Las Vegas University Medical Center where he was admitted. He however stated that he tried his best on the night. He said via Daily Mail:

“I did my best, but it wasn't good enough tonight. I'm not sure what happened.

“I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn't come in at 277lbs to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, (tried) to rough me up and he succeeded.”

Fury was knocked down twice in the fourth round by Wilder, but recovered to pick up a win that sees him keep his WBC and Ring Magazine titles which keeps him in the hunt to become unified heavyweight champion.

Efe Ajagba suffers first career defeat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Efe Ajagba was taught boxing lessons against Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vega.

The Nigerian heavyweight and the Cuban put their undefeated streak on the line but Sanchez got the better of Ajagba.

The fight was an undercard in the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III and it did not really give what the fans were expecting as it became one-sided.

Logan Paul wants fight with Floyd Mayweather

Legit.ng earlier reported that famous YouTuber Logan Paul has boasted that should there be a rematch involving him and Floyd Mayweather, he will defeat the legendary boxer.

Logan Paul who went the eight-round distance with the all-time boxing great in an exhibition bout in June stated that he will knock Mayweather out if they meet again.

The YouTuber said he has already figured out the retired fighter’s tactics, claiming Mayweather got tired at some point during their bout.

Source: Legit.ng