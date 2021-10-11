Super Eagles on Sunday evening, October 10, defeated CAR 2-0 in tough encounter in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Leon Balogun and striker Victor Osimhen scored the two goals for the Super Eagles in encounter played in Cameroon

Coach of the Nigerian team Gernot Rohr explained that he had to change to his formation for the second fixture against CAR

Gernot Rohr who is the handler of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has stated clearly that changing his tactical system in the World Cup qualifier against Central Africa Republic helped his wards to win.

Nigeria last week Thursday suffered an embarrassing defeat at home against Central Africa Republic with the visitors netting their winning goal at the death at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

Fans of the Super Eagles and Nigerians in general were angry with the fact that the national team lost at home against unheralded Central Africa Republic.

Many were of the views that the Nigerian Football Federation should allow Gernot Rohr to leave, the Amaju Pinnick tendered apology on behalf of the team with the promise that they would win the return leg.

On Saturday, October 9, the Super Eagles traveled to Cameroon for the second fixture against CAR and they did themselves lots of good by winning 2-0 with Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen netting.

According to the report on Daily Post and Soccernet, Gernot Rohr explained that he had to make some changes which helped his team.

Gernot Rohr's reaction

“We changed the system and played three [defenders] at the back which helped us as well as the leadership of Ahmed Musa to win this game.

“It is not easy to play the Central African Republic. They committed a lot of fouls but fortunately, we didn’t have any big injuries.''

