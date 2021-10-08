Mohamed Bin Salman reportedly has a net worth which is ten times higher than that of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour

Reports have it that Salman who recently acquired Premier League club Newcastle owns the most expensive house in the world

Salman who is the Saudi Crown Prince reportedly purchased the massive property in France back in 2015 for £230million

Following the deal that saw a Saudi-backed consortium acquire Premier League club Newcastle United, reports emerge on how the Crown Prince acquired the most expensive house in the world for £230million, talkSPORT reports.

There had been a long-standing feud between the club owners and fans as regards lack of funding as well as the club ambition and fans urged Mike Ashley to sell the club.

The Saudi Arabia-backed consortium had a £300million bid rejected by the Premier League last summer despite that Ashley had approved the deal, but now they have taken over the club after a payment of £320bn.

Mohamed Bin Salman owns worlds most expensive property. Photo: Daily Star

It is believed that the Saudi Crown prince bin Salman has a net worth which is ten times higher than that of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Daily Star are reporting that Salman owns the most expensive property in the world having purchased the sprawling edifice in Versailles, France, back in 2015 for £230million.

It is famously called the Chateau Louis XIV as construction of the property began in 2008 and was completed in 2011 before the crown prince purchased it four years later.

It is a 52-acre property which is modeled after 17th-century castles in the same area.

It was gathered that in the same year, Salman paid $500 million for a yacht and a staggering $450 million for a painting from the famed Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

