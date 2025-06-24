The Edo State PDP has strongly distanced itself from a recent statement by Tony Aziegbemi

The party criticised Aziegbemi for defending former Governor Obaseki's administration, accusing him of complicity in financial mismanagement

Edo PDP reaffirmed its support for Governor Okpebholo’s loan initiatives for infrastructure

Benin, Edo state – The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly disowned a recent statement credited to Tony Aziegbemi, describing him as a “self-styled and shameless factional chairman” of the now-defunct Obaseki camp.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, June 26, the party clarified that Aziegbemi holds no official position within the current structure of the Edo PDP and therefore lacks the legitimacy, moral authority, and endorsement to speak on its behalf.

Edo PDP Disowns Tony Aziegbemi’s Statement: "He Does Not Speak for Us"

Source: Getty Images

“For the avoidance of doubt, Tony Aziegbemi is not the Acting Chairman of Edo PDP and does not represent the position of our party,” the statement read.

Edo PDP slams Aziegbemi over Obaseki-era mismanagement

The party did not hold back in its criticism of Aziegbemi’s recent remarks concerning government borrowing, describing them as ironic and hypocritical given his association with former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

It accused Aziegbemi of remaining silent during what it called “eight years of catastrophic misrule” under Obaseki.

“Where was his voice when his principal was plunging Edo State into unprecedented debt with nothing to show? No roads. No industries. No infrastructure. No transparency,” the statement queried.

The PDP alleged that loans obtained under Obaseki’s tenure for agriculture, infrastructure, and other purposes vanished without results, leaving Edo people to bear the burden of debt.

Aziegbemi linked to failed legacy, says PDP

Describing Aziegbemi’s remarks as “outdated propaganda,” the Edo PDP said his defence of Obaseki’s economic record was misplaced and unhelpful.

“Tony Aziegbemi’s outdated propaganda belongs in the graveyard of Obaseki’s failed legacy, not in the public discourse of today’s Edo. He should focus on helping his former principal account for the hundreds of millions of dollars that disappeared under his watch,” the party added.

Support for Okpebholo’s development efforts

Clarifying its current political stance, the Edo PDP expressed support for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s efforts to secure loans for genuine infrastructural development.

However, it urged transparency and proper oversight in the use of such funds.

“We are not opposed to securing loans, but we insist they must be transparently utilised and channelled toward projects that truly improve the lives of our people,” the statement said.

PDP insists on constructive opposition

The PDP reiterated its commitment to playing the role of a responsible and constructive opposition, focused on holding the ruling party accountable rather than engaging in political bitterness.

“But we will not allow impostors and political relics to speak for us,” it warned. “The Edo PDP belongs to the people, not to those who sold it for crumbs.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng