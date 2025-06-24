CAACASVI sounds alarm over alleged executive interference in illegal mining case

CAACASVI has petitioned the National Security Adviser over alleged executive interference in the prosecution of illegal miner Ali Tanko, urging urgent investigation and protection of judicial processes

The group alleged that despite clear evidence from the NSCDC and Ministry of Solid Minerals, some executive agents are obstructing justice in favour of the indicted miner

CAACASVI called for enforcement of due process, protection of court officers, and action against continued illegal mining, warning of mass protests if justice is undermined

The Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI) has petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA) over alleged executive interference in the judicial process and prosecution of Ali Tanko, an illegal miner.

In a petition signed by Comrade Onlede Muyiwa, Executive Director of CAACASVI On Wednesday in Abuja.

According to CAACASVI, Tanko and his accomplices were indicted by the Mining Marshals unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for mining illegally on a site belonging to Capital Apex Synergy Global Services Limited, a legally recognized mining company.

The group alleged that despite overwhelming evidence, including confessional statements and independent investigations by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, certain executive agents are attempting to frustrate the ongoing judicial process.

In a petition addressed to the NSA, CAACASVI highlighted the importance of the Mining Marshals unit in curbing illegal mining activities and promoting sustainability in the sector.

The unit, established in March 2024, has reportedly reduced illegal mining activities and improved investor confidence.

The group urged the NSA to initiate an urgent investigation into the alleged interference, protect judicial officers and court records, and direct relevant security agencies to enforce due process and compliance with valid mining leases.

CAACASVI also called on the NSA to prevent further illegal mining activities by unlicensed individuals, particularly Ali Tanko, in the disputed area pending the determination of the case before the court.

The petition was copied to several high-ranking officials, including the Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

"We trust in your unwavering commitment to the rule of law and national security," the petition read. "Nigeria's progress and stability rest on the strength of its institutions, and it is imperative that justice is allowed to take its full course, free from intimidation or undue influence."

CAACASVI warned that it would maintain a watchful eye on the prosecution and respond swiftly to any attempt to undermine the case through evidence tampering, withdrawal, or destruction.

The group vowed to hold perpetrators accountable through mass protests and public disclosure, ensuring that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable.

The petition underscores the need for the NSA to take decisive action to protect the integrity of the judicial process and uphold the rule of law in the face of alleged executive interference.

