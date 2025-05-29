The Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, alongside NLC, TUC, and IPAC, launched NASAER to drive comprehensive electoral reform before Nigeria’s 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - The Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, in collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has announced a new initiative to push for comprehensive electoral reform ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The initiative, titled the National Strategic Action on Electoral Reform (NASAER), aims to address the deep-rooted issues in Nigeria's electoral system that were exposed during the 2023 general elections.

2027 Poll: Sam Amadi, NLC, TUC, Others Take Action To Revamp Electoral System, Correct 2023 Failures

Focus on improving electoral management and judicial integrity

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, May 29, Sam Amadi, Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, noted that the primary goal of the initiative is to reform the entire electoral management system, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary, to ensure credible and fair elections.

He added that the project recognises the critical failures of both INEC and the judicial system, which were seen in the 2023 elections, where administrative failures and biased court rulings undermined the integrity of the process.

Civic engagement and policy advocacy to ensure accountability

NASAER emphasised the need for a radical, institutional approach to reform, focusing on creating transparency within INEC and encouraging impartiality in the judicial process.

The initiative plans to involve civil society, political parties, and other stakeholders in strategic advocacy and public protests, pushing for stronger electoral laws, and ensuring that Nigeria’s electoral process is free from fraud.

This united front, with support from key political and civil bodies, aimed to restore public trust and guarantee that elections are genuinely democratic.

The Abuja School’s initiative, however, called for immediate approval from the NLC and TUC to ensure a coordinated effort in the push for meaningful change before the next general election.

