Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has dismissed any prospect of his political group forming a coalition ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Speaking on Sunday, May 25, during a reception organised by the Omoluabi Progressives, a political movement he founded, Aregbesola assured supporters that his group is poised for victory without needing to align with other parties.

Rauf Aregbesola addresses rumours about alliances ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship poll. Photo credit: @raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

Osun 2026: Aregbesola expresses confidence in victory

Addressing supporters in Osogbo on his 68th birthday, the former Minister of Interior confidently predicted that by the time of his next birthday, his group would be close to reclaiming the Governor’s Office at Abere.

"By this time next year, we will all be close to Abere. May God make it so,” he said.

As reported by Punch, he further refuted rumours about coalition talks, saying:

“People are having untrue impressions that we will align with anyone in the governorship poll.”

Tribute to mothers and call for prayers

Aregbesola also used the occasion to remind celebrants to pray for mothers, honouring the sacrifices they make during childbirth.

“Whenever you are celebrating a birthday, always remember to pray for your mother. The pains they endure during childbirth are enormous. Whether alive or late, birthday celebrations should be dedicated to prayers for mothers,” he stated.

Support from allies and government officials

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke commends Rauf Aregbesola's strides in the state when he was governor. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Instagram

Moshood Adeoti, Secretary to the State Government under Aregbesola’s administration, urged members of Omoluabi Progressives to stay committed to the group’s ideals.

Representing current Governor Ademola Adeleke, Biyi Odunlade praised Aregbesola’s enduring legacy in Osun state, Nigerian Tribune reported.

“You left a good template for governance in Osun State that cannot be faulted. Your legacy of service is exemplary and remarkable,” Odunlade said.

The event attracted numerous members of Omoluabi Progressives, political allies from Lagos, and former Osun state appointees, all celebrating Aregbesola’s birthday and his contributions to the state’s progress.

