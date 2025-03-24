The Zamfara Civil Society Organisation (ZCSO) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Dauda Lawal, demanding the reinstatement of recently dismissed workers.

The group condemned the mass dismissal as unjust and detrimental to civil servants in the state.

Zamfara Uproar: Civil society gives gov Dauda 14 days to reinstate sacked workers

In a statement on Monday, ZCSO’s Secretary, Kabiru Ahmad Bukuyum, criticised the governor’s decision, arguing that the grounds for the dismissals were insufficient. The workers were reportedly sacked for absenteeism, but Bukuyum asserted that their absence was due to unpaid salaries, not negligence.

“The governor’s justification for these suspensions is baseless and unfair. Many of these workers could not report to work because they had not been paid on time. Despite receiving substantial federal allocations, the state government continues to delay salary payments,” Bukuyum said.

He warned that if the government failed to act within 14 days, civil society groups and affected workers would have no choice but to stage protests and occupy government offices until the teachers were reinstated.

He said many view the action as a move to sideline certain civil servants, plunging thousands of families into economic hardship.

“Governor Lawal’s decision reflects a blatant disregard for the livelihoods of ordinary citizens. Instead of addressing pressing issues such as insecurity, unemployment, and poor infrastructure, his administration has chosen to inflict unnecessary suffering on workers,” Bukuyum added.

He further accused the governor of neglecting the welfare of civil servants despite increased federal allocations to Zamfara State.

“What the state has received in federal allocations in the past two years surpasses previous administrations’ funding. Yet, salaries remain unpaid, and there is no effort to increase the minimum wage,” he noted.

ZCSO has urged Governor Lawal to reconsider his decision and prioritise the welfare of Zamfara’s workforce.

The group insisted that a transparent and fair approach should have been adopted, such as performance assessments and structured transitions, rather than mass layoffs.

“The affected workers, many of whom have served the state diligently, now face an uncertain future. The governor’s silence on their fate speaks volumes about his administration’s lack of empathy. If this injustice is not addressed, it will set a dangerous precedent for governance in Zamfara,” the statement said .

