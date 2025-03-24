A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP Frontliners, has warned that the ongoing proxy war against the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, could destabilize the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group alleged that some PDP elements planning to exit the party for a coalition platform are deliberately spreading misinformation about the recent Supreme Court ruling that reinstated Senator Anyanwu.

They claimed these elements aim to continue an unnecessary fight to further weaken the PDP before their eventual departure.

Supreme court ruling misrepresented

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the PDP Frontliners, represented by Alhaji Hussein Mohammed (President), Mr. Moses Abidemi (Secretary), and Mr. Dan Okafor (Publicity Secretary), emphasized that last Friday’s Supreme Court judgment explicitly invalidated two lower court rulings that had been used to support the claim of Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye to the position of National Secretary.

“What the Supreme Court said last Friday was that the two lower court judgments are invalidated; those two judgments were the basis for justifying a meeting of 25 South East PDP stakeholders who propped up Udeh-Okoye in an effort to replace Senator Anyanwu, who was elected at a national convention of the PDP almost four years ago,” the statement read.

“The entrenched forces’ determination to continue fighting Senator Anyanwu is reflected in ongoing efforts to mislead the public by claiming that the Supreme Court’s core decision was merely that political parties should determine their leadership,” the group asserted.

Anyanwu’s Return Not Unprecedented

The PDP Frontliners also pointed out that Senator Anyanwu was not the only PDP National Working Committee (NWC) member who had temporarily left to contest in their state before returning to their position at the PDP national secretariat.

“It has happened before, and it is not against our constitution. However, the proxy war against Anyanwu has blinded his detractors,” they noted.

According to the group, those planning to leave for a coalition should do so without dragging Senator Anyanwu into an unnecessary conflict.

Supreme Court Ruling Validates Anyanwu

The Supreme Court judgment in Appeal No: SC/CV/18/2025, Senator Samuel Anyanwu v. Aniagu Emmanuel, unanimously set aside the majority decision of the Court of Appeal and affirmed the dissenting judgment of Hon. Justice Ekanem, JCA.

The ruling struck out the suit filed by Aniagu Emmanuel at the Enugu State High Court for lack of jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court held that the case concerned an internal PDP leadership matter and that neither the Enugu State High Court nor the Court of Appeal had jurisdiction to entertain it.

“The highest court of the land also ruled that the 1st Respondent/Plaintiff (Aniagu Emmanuel) lacked the legal standing to file the case and was a meddlesome interloper,” the PDP Frontliners added.

They recalled that Aniagu had challenged Anyanwu’s position as PDP National Secretary, arguing that S.K. Udeh-Okoye, having been recommended by the South-East Zonal Executive Committee, should take over the position.

“The Enugu State High Court and the Court of Appeal majority ruled in favor of Aniagu Emmanuel, but the Supreme Court has set aside these decisions. In law, those judgments are no longer valid,” the group clarified.

Anyanwu Remains PDP National Secretary

The PDP Frontliners reiterated that the Supreme Court’s ruling is final and binding.

“By the decision of the Supreme Court, which all persons and authorities must comply with under Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the legitimate National Secretary of the PDP,” they asserted.

They urged all party members to respect the ruling and focus on uniting the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections, rather than engaging in divisive battles that could further weaken the party’s chances.

