Ebira Women Professionals Forum (EWPF) backs Akpabio, dismissing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations as an attempt to tarnish his reputation

Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi’s testimony supports Akpabio, stating he witnessed no inappropriate behavior during the alleged incident in December 2023

EWPF applauds Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, urging Ebira women to uphold the dignity of their tribe and condemning false allegations against leaders

Solidarity continues to build around Senate President Godswill Akpabio following allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

Over the past few weeks, the claim has sparked widespread debate, with various individuals and groups expressing differing opinions.

Nwebonyi’s testimony vindicates Akpabio, say Ebira women amid sexual harassment claims. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The latest to weigh in is the Ebira Women Professionals Forum (EWPF), a group of women from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s home state of Kogi, who have declared their support for Akpabio.

Ebira Women Defend Akpabio’s Record

In a statement on Friday, March 13, cited by Legit.ng, EWPF President-General Hajia Salamatu Abdullahi expressed disappointment over the allegations, accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan of attempting to tarnish the Senate President’s reputation.

“We are deeply concerned by this baseless allegation, which seems more like an attempt to bring international embarrassment instead of honor.

“Senate President Akpabio has always demonstrated his commitment to gender inclusivity and has received numerous honors for it, even during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State," Abdullahi said.

Nwebonyi’s Testimony Strengthens Akpabio’s Defense

The women’s group cited the testimony of Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who recently stated in an interview that he was present during the December 2023 visit to Uyo, where the alleged incident was said to have occurred.

According to Nwebonyi, he traveled in the same vehicle as Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband and saw no indication of any inappropriate behavior from the Senate President.

“I was with them throughout the visit, and at no point did I witness any form of harassment,” Nwebonyi stated.

The EWPF dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations as a deliberate attempt to smear Akpabio’s image, labelling her a “serial blackmailer” with a history of making unfounded claims.

“The testimony of someone who was physically present cannot be ignored. This latest attempt to defame a highly respected national leader should not be taken lightly," Abdullahi added.

Support for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension

Ebira women applaud Nwebonyi’s account, insisting Akpabio is innocent of sexual harassment allegations. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Facebook

The group also commended the Senate for suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that her conduct in the Red Chamber was unbecoming of a legislator.

“We urge Ebira women to always uphold the dignity of our tribe and Kogi State in general,” the statement concluded.

As the controversy continues, public reactions remain divided, but the growing defense from different quarters suggests the debate over the allegations is far from over.

Akpabio vs Natasha: SERAP sues Senate President

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The suit challenges the legality of her suspension, arguing that it violates her fundamental human rights and the rights of her constituents to political participation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng