FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe has again commented on the controversies between Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Kingibe explained that she made the earlier statement without being aware of the sexual harassment allegation

The FCT senator then vowed to advocate for thorough investigation of the matter once Natasha's allegation is tabled before the Senate

Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has promised that she will advocate for the sexual harassment case involving the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, once her case is brought before the Senate.

The Kogi senator recently accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of making sexual advances towards her, citing two occasions.

Ireti Kingibe has commented on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's allegation against Godswill Akpabio Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

When did Natasha accuse Akpabio?

Natasha's allegation against Akpabio followed her earlier confrontation with the Senate president over a sitting arrangement at the plenary.

Earlier, the FCT senator downplayed the controversies that surrounded the sitting arrangement, which suggested that the Kogi senator was not the only senator who was affected by the sitting arrangement and should not have made an issue out of it.

However, the senator in a statement on his social media page on Friday, March 14, refuted the claims that her earlier comment was to undermine or dismiss the allegation of her Kogi counterparts.

Why did Kingibe earlier dismiss Natasha's allegation

Senator Kingibe explained that she was not aware of the sexual harassment allegations Senator Natasha made against Akpabio in a television interview when she made her earlier comment.

Senator Ireti Kingibe has commented on women's rights Photo Credit: @iretikingibe

Source: Facebook

Her tweet reads in part:

“I am aware of the narrative that has been going around, and to set the record straight, my actions were not to undermine her claims but to buttress that I was not aware in the first place of any such happenings."

She then vowed to continue to fight against all forms of sexual harassment and violence targeted at girls and women. She explained that sexual harassment and assault have become common in Nigeria's homes and workplaces.

Kingibe advocates for women's rights

The Senator explained that all Nigerians, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity or gender, should be committed to ending sexual harassment in the country.

She vowed to advocate for the matter once the Natasha's matter is formally presented before the Senate, the Red Chamber will then be compelled to investigate the matter thoroughly, using the appropriate mechanism within the institution.

Kongibe, who is the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, promised to champion equality, equity, inclusivity, and opportunity.

See her tweet here:

Akpabio raises fresh allegation against Natasha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has accused Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, for misrepresenting the Senate at the international level and distorting facts.

The Kogi senator who was recently suspended by the Senate for violating the Senate standing rules, reported her suspension to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 12.

Natasha, who was suspended for six months for violating the Senate rules, reported Akpabo and the Senate, alleging that she was sexually harassed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng