The PDP's National Working Committee, led by Amb. Umar Damagum, has convened an emergency meeting following a Supreme Court ruling on its leadership crisis

The ruling upheld the removal of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary and his replacement with Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, sparking fresh tensions within the party

As concerns grow over internal conflicts, analysts speculate that the meeting will address damage control, reconciliation efforts, and strategies ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Acting National Chairman Amb. Umar Damagum, has convened an emergency meeting to address pressing internal party matters.

The meeting, taking place at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, follows the recent Supreme Court ruling dismissing a motion for a stay of execution on the removal of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

The PDP National Working Committee is holding an emergency meeting amid rising political tensions. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

The court upheld the replacement of Anyanwu with Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, a move that has sparked fresh political tensions within the party.

Leadership crisis deepens

The PDP has been grappling with internal conflicts, and the latest Supreme Court ruling has further intensified the party’s leadership struggles.

Meanwhile, some party members have expressed concerns over the implications of the ruling, Vanguard reported.

As the meeting progresses, political analysts speculate that the discussions may focus on damage control, reconciliation efforts, and strategies for the 2027 elections.

Some members believe the party must now focus on internal restructuring to prevent further crisis.

Developing story…

Source: Legit.ng