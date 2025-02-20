The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pulled out of the February 22 local government election

The APC argues that the election is now unnecessary, while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contends that the court ruling did not restore APC officials to office

Nigerians have reacted strongly to APC’s withdrawal, with some dismissing the decision as insignificant

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has officially withdrawn from the February 22 local government election, citing a recent Court of Appeal ruling as the basis for its decision.

The announcement was made in a letter dated February 17, signed by APC State Publicity Secretary, Alao Kamorudeen, and addressed to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

According to the APC, the ruling reinstated its previously sacked local government chairmen and councillors, making the planned election unnecessary and illegal.

APC Cites Court Ruling as Justification

In the letter obtained by journalists in Osogbo, the party referenced the February 10 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Akure, which overturned a Federal High Court ruling that had earlier removed elected APC local government officials.

"The Court of Appeal, in appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022, nullified the Federal High Court’s earlier ruling that removed elected APC chairmen and councillors. Following this judgment, they have resumed their positions, meaning the seats are no longer vacant," the letter stated.

The party further argued that proceeding with the election under such circumstances would be legally indefensible and unnecessary.

APC vs PDP: Rising Political Tensions

The withdrawal comes amid an ongoing dispute between the APC and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the reinstatement of local government officials.

While the PDP insists that the court ruling did not restore the APC chairmen and councillors to office, the APC maintains that its officials have been legally recognized and should remain in power.

This disagreement has fueled political unrest in Osun State.

Public Reactions: Nigerians Weigh In

The APC’s withdrawal has triggered strong reactions from Nigerians, with many expressing frustration and skepticism over the development.

Reacting on social media, a user named Excellency Comr Ayanfe dismissed the APC's decision, writing:

"About 20 political parties registered to participate. If APC likes, let them go to hell."

Another user, Philip Gabriel, downplayed APC's withdrawal, stating:

"PDP and other parties can go ahead."

As the situation unfolds, political observers continue to monitor how the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) will proceed with the scheduled election in light of APC’s exit and the rising tensions.

