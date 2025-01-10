President Tinubu will be attending this year's Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, following a special invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The summit will last for five days and Tinubu is expected to discuss key national issues and reforms with the UAE government and other leaders

Bayo Onanuga, a presidential aide, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Nigeria on Saturday, January 11, 2025, to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

Tinubu departs Abuja for trip abroad. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

What is expected of Tinubu in Abu Dhabi?

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, which will take place in the emirate from January 12 to 18.

The five-day summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), on Friday and made available to Legit.ng.

According to the statement, the event, 'The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,' will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

Part of the statement read:

"PRESIDENT TINUBU TO ATTEND SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT IN ABU DHABI

"At the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration's reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

"The Nigerian leader and his entourage will also meet with the emirate's leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials will accompany the President."

Legit.ng understands that President Tinubu will depart Abuja after signing five deals with the Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping.

Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, said that the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between Nigeria and China are at various stages of implementation.

The president also hosted the Chinese Foreign Affairs minister, H.E Yi, who visited the State House, Abuja on Thursday and spoke on the implementation of the MoUs.

Tinubu: "What I discuss with Chinese president"

In another development, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu announced the signing of five deals with the Chinese, adding that Nigeria has strengthened its bilateral relationship with the two countries.

According to Tinubu, the deals are products of a comprehensive development partnership between Nigeria and China.

Tinubu maintained that the five memorandum of understanding between Nigeria and China cut across joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative to the development of NTA.

