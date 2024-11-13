Political parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP) have launched massive campaigns ahead of the November 16 Ondo governorship election.

Each candidate has presented distinct plans and blueprints aimed at bringing progress to Ondo State, appealing to voters with promises of growth, stability, and development.

Age of candidates of PDP, APC, LP, others emerge ahead of Ondo guber election Photo credit: @OfficialACNg/Majority World/Bloomberg

Source: UGC

With each candidate representing a different political party, there is also a notable range in their ages, reflecting the diverse generational choices facing Ondo’s electorate.

Below is a closer look at each candidate by age, highlighting the generational spectrum they represent.

Ogunfeyimi I. Kolawole (75) – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Ogunfeyimi Kolawole is the oldest candidate in the Ondo guber race.

Kolawole became the flag bearer of the party in the November 16 Governorship Election in Ondo state.

He emerged through consensus as party delegates across the 18 Local Governments of the state assembled at the State Party’s Secretariat in Akure to affirm his nomination as the party’s candidate.

The Governorship Candidate promised to focus on Agriculture, Education, Health saying:

"If elected as the next governor of Ondo State, he will prioritize Agriculture and restore the lost glory in this sector back to Ondo State."

Popoola O. Tunde (66) – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Olatunji Popoola, a 66-year-old politician, is running as APGA's candidate for Ondo State governor, with 40-year-old Taiwo Adedeji as his running mate.

Currently the APGA State Chairman in Osun, Popoola's political influence grew when he received a 2023 vote of confidence from the Osun APPPS as IPAC Chairman. Now, he aims to bring his leadership to Ondo in the 2024 gubernatorial race.

Falaiye A. Ajibola (64) – Alliance Party (A)

Falaiye Ajibola, 64, is the Accord Party (AP) candidate for the Ondo governorship election. His campaign focuses on economic growth and social welfare.

A graduate of Ekiti State University, Ajibola brings grassroots political experience and has chosen Samuel Ikuyajolu as his running mate.

Olugbenga O. Edema (64) – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Olugbenga Edema, a politician, lawyer, and philanthropist from Ogogoro in Ondo South, is aged 64. He is the NNPP candidate in the 2024 Ondo governorship race.

Formerly with the APC, Edema switched to NNPP in June 2024, advocating for equitable leadership rotation among Ondo’s senatorial districts.

Akinuli F. Omolere (63) – Action Alliance (AA)

Akinuli Omolere, 63, is the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the upcoming Ondo governorship election, securing his spot with 45 of 73 votes in the party primary.

Known for his extensive business background, Omolere is the CEO of Lery Hago, a luxury travel concierge service, and co-founder of ventures in beauty, fashion, and packaging. He selected Adeyemi Oluwatoyin as his running mate.

Mimiko O. Abbas (60) – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Mimiko Abbas, 60, of ZLP, has strong family ties to former governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, which bolsters his standing among Ondo voters.

Abbas campaigns on a platform of continuity, social welfare, and improved healthcare, appealing to those who value legacy-driven governance.

His ties to the Mimiko name make him a familiar face in the Ondo political landscape.

Aiyedatiwa L. Orimisan (59) – All Progressives Congress (APC)

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, 59, is the incumbent governor of Ondo State and hails from Obe-Nla in Ilaje LGA. His educational background includes an NCE in Economics and Government (1986), an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan (2001), and an MBA from the University of Liverpool (2013).

Aiyedatiwa also completed a Chief Executive Program at Lagos Business School in 2009.

He previously served on the Niger Delta Development Commission board (2018-2019) and was elected as deputy to Rotimi Akeredolu in 2020.

Aiyedatiwa assumed the role of acting governor in December 2023 and was officially sworn in after Akeredolu's passing.

Akingboye B. Bamidele (59) – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Akingboye Bamidele, 59, hails from Igodan-Lisa in Okitipupa LGA, Ondo State. He has an educational background from Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, and Herriot Watt University, Scotland.

With over 40 years in the private sector, Bamidele is Chairman and CEO of Benshore Maritime Services, where he has led initiatives in dredging, maritime services, and pollution control, contributing significantly to Nigeria's economic growth.

Ajayi A. Agboola (55) – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Agboola Ajayi, 55, is the PDP candidate for Ondo State governor. He hails from Kiribo Town, Ese Odo LGA.

Ajayi studied law at Igbinedion University, Edo State, and was called to the bar in 2010. His political career began with the SDP, and he later served as a member of the House of Representatives, where he chaired the House Committee on NDDC from 2007 to 2010.

Olorunfemi A. Festus (52) – Labour Party (LP)

Olorunfemi Ayodele, 52, is the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Ondo State.

A former General Secretary of SSASCGOC, Ayodele hails from Uro Ajowa and studied at Prowess University, USA.

He has chosen Olabisi Adu as his running mate.

Alli B. Francis (50) – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Francis Alli, 50, is the governorship candidate for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). Hailing from Okitipupa, he is the party’s National Secretary and holds a degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos.

His academic background informs his focus on addressing social issues and community challenges.

Akinmurele J. Otitoloju (43) – Young Progressives Party (YPP)

Francis Alli, 50, is the governorship candidate for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Hailing from Okitipupa, he is the party’s National Secretary and holds a degree in Sociology from the University of Lagos. His academic background informs his focus on addressing social issues and community challenges.

Ajayi A. Oluwaseyi (37) – African Action Congress (AAC)

Ajayi Adekunle, a poet, activist, and thespian, is the governorship candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC) in Ondo State. Known for his activism against government policies he deems harmful, Mr. Ajayi has championed movements for transparency and anti-corruption.

'He runs with Dada David as his running mate, aiming to bring reform to the state.

Ajayi Oluwaseyi, 37, represents the AAC with a focus on healthcare, education, and social reform. His youth-focused policies aim to improve Ondo’s social services, making him popular among families and young professionals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng