President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has said Nigerians need to seek permission before they can use the national anthem so that it would not be misinterpreted

Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), said the reason for this was to avoid the misuse of the national symbols

The NOA also explained other national symbols, including the actual green of the Nigerian flag and how it would be used

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, through Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), said Nigerians must seek permission before using the national anthem to avoid misinterpretation.

This new directive is part of the agency's efforts to prevent the misuse of national symbols, adding that the NOA will be holding press conferences across all states to sensitize citizens to the new policies.

FG Asks Nigerians to Seek Permission Before Using National Anthem Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks against misuse of national symbols

However, the context in which permission should be sought remains unclear. Issa-Onilu emphasized that the agency's role is to prevent all forms of misuse, and seeking permission will help avoid misrepresentation.

According to Channels TV, the Director General clarified the specifications of the Nigerian flag, confirming it consists of green, white, and green colours, with the precise shade of green being Emerald. He also highlighted the agency's transformation under the current administration, citing key achievements such as establishing audio-visual studios and launching an optimized NOA website.

FG rolls out programmes of NOA

The NOA has also introduced the Citizen Value Brigade (CVB), aimed at instilling Nigerian values in children. Starting with 1,000 children per state and the FCT, the initiative seeks to cultivate homegrown heroes for future generations.

Furthermore, Issa-Onilu stressed the importance of creating local cartoon content to counter foreign values being conveyed to young Nigerians.

It's worth noting that President Tinubu recently signed a bill reverting to Nigeria's original national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," which was dropped in 1978. The re-adopted anthem, written by Lillian Jean Williams and composed by Frances Berda, is intended to inspire national unity.

Tinubu speaks on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has ordered the police to immediately protect the local government secretariats in Rivers state.

The president also asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and other political actors in the state to de-escalate the ongoing tension.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the outcome of the local government elections in the state can be challenged in a court of law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng