BREAKING: Jubilation as Tinubu Makes 13 Fresh Appointments, Full List Emerges
President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new board for the Bank of Industry Limited, comprising of 13 distinguished individuals with expertise in finance, industry, and public service.
The appointees are:
1. Dr. Mansur Muhtar, OFR, as Chairman
2. Dr. Olasupo Olusi as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
3. Mrs. Ifeoma Uz'Okpala as Executive Director, Large Enterprises
4. Mr. Shekarau Omar as Executive Director, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises
5. Mr. Usen Effiong as Executive Director, Corporate Services
6. Ms. Mabel Ndagi as Executive Director, Public Sector & Intervention Programmes
7. Mr. Rotimi Akinde as Executive Director, Corporate Finance & Risk Management
8. Mallam Tajudeen Datti Ahmed as Non-Executive Director, representing the Ministry of Finance Incorporated
9. Mr. Adedamola Olufemi Young as Non-Executive Director, representing Central Bank of Nigeria
10. Reverend Isaac Adefemi Agoye as Non-Executive Director, representing Manufacturers Association of Nigeria
11. Mallam Muhammad Bala as Non-Executive Director, representing Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment
12. Mr. Oreoluwa Adeyemi as Independent Non-Executive Director
13. Mr. Sulaiman Musa Kadira as Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. Muhtar, the newly appointed Chairman, brings decades of experience in finance, international development, public service, and academia to the role. The President expects the new board to work collaboratively and diligently to drive the Bank of Industry's mandate, supporting projects that enhance job creation, poverty alleviation, and socio-economic conditions for Nigerian families.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844