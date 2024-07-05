Governor Abba Yusuf's aide, Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, has landed into serious trouble during a session in court

The judge handling the Kano Emirate tussle case in Kano State High Court threatened to deal with Bature following his utterances during proceedings

As the game of thrones continues in Kano state, Justice Ameboda has ordered two judges handling Abdullahi Ganduje's alleged corruption probe to resign

There is a fresh twist in the Emirate tussle as Justice Ameboda, the judge of Court 3, Federal High Court, Kano state division, has vowed to jail the Kano state governor's spokesperson, Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Why judge threatened Governor Yusuf's aide

On Thursday, July 4, the judge asked if, at the courtroom, there was the presence of Bature or his representative, in which the audience responded not in the affirmative. This question sparked concerns among journalists present.

Speaking further during the proceedings, the judge also asked all media representatives to identify themselves before commencing the ruling but, only two journalists identified themselves; others decided not to identify themselves for fear of the unknown.

The judge then expressed dissatisfaction over some of the comments of the Kano state government's officials, including Bature who he said always viewed his judgement as being baised, The Guardian reported.

Justice Ameboda said:

"I know the governor has immunity, but I have the liberty to jail any of his aides for unguarded utterances against the decision of the court."

At the moment, the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, and his rival, Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of the ancient city are currently over Kano throne.

Court gives Kano judges investigating Ganduje 48 hours to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday, July 4, gave Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu and Justice Zuwaira Yusuf a two-day ultimatum to resign their appointments.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Abba Yusuf appointed Adamu as the chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the recovery of misappropriated Public Properties and Assets and Yusuf as the chairman Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate Political Violence and Missing Persons.

