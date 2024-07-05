“Loans With Demonic Conditions”: Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu to Unsign $150billion Samoa Agreement
- President Bola Tinubu has come under heavy criticism over the $150bn Samoa Agreement his government signed
- Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has voiced concerns over the conditions attached to foreign loans and grants to African states as Nigerians claimed the Samoa Agreement contained the provision on same-sex marriage or LGBT rights
- Sani urged Tinubu and other African leaders to avoid such loans with "demonic conditions" and as well go back and "unsign" the Samoa Agreement
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government to withdraw his interest from the Samoa Agreement it signed on November 15, 2023.
FG denie LGBT provision in $150billion Samoa Agreement
Legit.ng reports that controversy has enveloped a $150bn Samoa trade deal signed by the federal government of Nigeria with the European Union.
But on Thursday, July 4, the federal government in a statement denied the report that President Tinubu was planning to introduce LGBT rights into the country with the Samoa Agreement.
According to Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, the agreement was signed in Apia, Samoa, in 2018 by 27 EU member states and 47 OACPS member states. It has 103 articles covering various areas of cooperation, including economic growth, human rights, and migration.
Clarifying the rumour clauses in the Samoa Agreement, Idris said that Nigeria law superseded the agreement.
He further assured that the government led by President Tinubu would not sign any agreement that would contradict the interest of Nigerians.
Shehu Sani: "Africa should reject loans with demonic conditions"
But in a swift reaction to the development, Shehu Sani in a post shared on his X page, warned African countries against accepting loans or grants with "demonic conditions."
He, however, urged Tinubu and other African leaders who have signed the Samoa Agreement to go back and unsignt it.
Sani tweeted:
"African states should not accept loans or grants from any country,group of countries or international institutions that came with demonic conditions antithetical to our culture,religious faiths and values.All African countries including Nigeria who appended their signatures should go back and ‘unsign’ the Samoa agreement."
LGBT: Buhari's ex-aide clarifies $150bn Samoa deal
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that ex-President Buhari's media aide, Bashir Ahmad, has clarified that the $150bn Samoa Deal signed by the Tinubu government doesn't mean Nigeria has legalised same-sex marriage
Ahmad noted that Nigeria has a law that criminalised LGBT, and the National Assembly has not made a move to change the law
The former presidential aide recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan signed the bill into law in 2014
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.