FCT, Abuja - Organised labour under the umbrella of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for an emergency meeting following President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Executive Council FEC to defer a minimum wage memo.

The emergency meeting was reportedly confirmed by a senior official of the NLC. It was learnt that the workers' leaders would meet at the Labour House in Abuja by 10 am on Wednesday, June 26.

According to Premium Times, the objective of the meeting was to take a decision on the next step after the FEC stepped down from discussion on the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage's report.

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, informed journalists on Tuesday that the FEC decided to step down the memo to allow for more consultation between President Bola Tinubu, the governors, local government authorities, and the private sector.

Idris maintained that the council's action was influenced by the fact that the federal government is not the only stakeholder in the national minimum wage conversation.

Aside from the federal government, other stakeholders include the organised private sector (OPS) and labour unions.

In recent weeks, several meetings have been held on what the new minimum wage should be.

The NLC and the TUC have insisted on N250,000, while the states and OPS aligned with the federal government on a counter-offer of N62,000.

However, state governors argued that any minimum wage above N60,000 is not sustainable.

