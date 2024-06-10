The NLC has denied the claim that the new minimum wage strike earlier relaxed will resume on Tuesday, June 11

Chris Onyeka, the NLC assistant general secretary, said he was clear in his interview on Channels TV on Monday morning

Onyeka stated that he had only said that the union would meet following the one-week marathon meetings of the tripartite committee

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that the report-making round that organised labour would be resuming its nationwide indefinite strike over the quest for a new minimum wage on Tuesday, June 11, was not true.

According to the union, the report attributed to the NLC assistant general secretary Chris Onyeka is an example of the misinterpretation of his interview on Channels TV earlier on Monday morning, June 10.

NLC denies plan to resume strike on Tuesday Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Chris Onyeka:

“The video clip of my chat with the Channels TV presenters is there to prove I never said labour may resume strike on Tuesday. They asked me if labour would resume the relaxed nationwide indefinite strike.

The Tribune reported that Onyeka said he told his questioners that since the labour and government had agreed to end the negotiation on minimum wage within a week, Tuesday would be the end of the one-week.

Why minimum wage will not resume on Tuesday

The NLC and its counterpart, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), will have to deliberate on the outcome and make a position.

The Labour leader then expressed surprise that he was being quoted as saying the strike would resume on Tuesday.

Organised labour and the federal government have yet to agree on the new minimum wage, as the union rejected the government's proposal of N62,000 reached during the tripartite committee meeting.

Recall that the union embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 3, over its demand for a new minimum wage. They shut down the national grid, slowing the country's economy.

Source: Legit.ng