The thought-provoking documentary on the life of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua released by the BBC is sending a serious wave

In the documentary, his former right-hand man, Agomoh Paul, recounted the mysterious operations of the late prophet

He stated that all his miracles were orchestrated and pre-planned down to the video recording

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

A recent three-episode investigative series conducted by the BBC has unearthed revelations from ex-members shedding light on the activities within the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

According to one former close associate of the late Prophet TB Joshua featured in the documentary, they were tasked with recording all the miracles performed by their late leader.

The man said TB Joshua asked cameramen to record everything. Photo credit: YouTube/BBC African Eye/Twitter/TB Joshua

Source: UGC

This individual alleged that the prophet allocated over 90% of the funds generated to produce VHS videos.

In his words, he said:

"That guy [was] a genius," says Agomoh Paul, a man once regarded as Joshua's number two in the church, who left after 10 years in the compound.

"Everything… [he did was] planned out."

A significant aspect of the strategy involved fabricating "miracles," according to Agomoh Paul, who claims to have supervised this process.

He and additional informants assert that individuals who were seemingly "cured" were frequently compensated to feign or exaggerate their symptoms before the purported healing occurred.

Allegations of drugging disciples, miracle seekers

As reported by BBC reported, it is alleged that individuals were administered drugs or medication without their knowledge to enhance their conditions while attending church.

Subsequently, they were persuaded to provide testimonials about their recovery.

Furthermore, some individuals were falsely informed that they had tested positive for HIV/AIDS.

They were then led to believe they had miraculously become virus-free thanks to Joshua's interventions.

Source: Legit.ng