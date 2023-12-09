Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has explained that he would like to die on a thanksgiving service Sunday

Ibafo, Ogun - Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), has disclosed that he would like to die without stress or sickness.

Speaking on Day 3 of the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress at the church auditorium in Ogun state, the man of God said he would like to die the same way an uncle of his, who died in the toilet.

Pastor Adeboye speaks on the best form of death

According to Adeboye, his under had returned from the church on the day of his death and got a light lunch from his wife while waiting for the pounded yam that was being prepared for him.

He then said his under decided to use the toilet when his wife was in the kitchen preparing the pounded yam but died in the toilet without sickles or any pain.

The man of God then said he would like to die peacefully when it was time for him and prayed that everyone listening to him would die peacefully without any sickness or illness.

Pastor Adeboye narrates how his uncle died

He narrated:

"I know somebody will say, well, if we are never sick, then how are we ever going to die and go to Heaven? You don't need to be sick to go to Heaven.

"An uncle of mine woke up on a Thanksgiving Sunday, went to Church, danced like everybody else, came home, the wife gave him a light breakfast before preparing the original food - pounded yam. She was already pounding the yam when my uncle decided to go to the toilet.

"After she finished pounding, she knocked at the door of the toilet; when they opened the door, my uncle was gone. No sickness, no ache, no pain. If the Lord tarries His Coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam."

See the video here:

