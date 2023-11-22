Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has announced a plan to stop the operation of the Keke NAPEP drivers in Abuja from December

The minister revealed that the government will be rolling out public transportation busses and taxis from next month as alternatives to tackle the menace of "one chance" in the FCT

According to Wike, the government did not take any action against the Keke NAPEP drivers before now because there were no alternatives

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced the plan to stop the operation of the commercial motorcycles in Abuja starting from next month, December.

The minister said this while announcing the plans of the government to introduce new commercial buses and taxis for public transportation in Nigeria's capital, The Cable reported.

FG to roll out commercial buses in Abuja Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, made the revelation while addressing estate developers in Abuja, adding that the planned transportation system will curb the menace of the "one chance" operation in the FCT.

Definition of "one chance"?

The term "one chance" is often used to paint the criminal activities of fake drivers or passengers who lured unsuspecting passengers into their vehicles and made way with their belongings.

According to Wike, the buses and taxis are due for launch next month.

He said:

“I assure you that once the buses and taxis are on the roads, the problem of one chance will be a thing of the past.

“However, if you make the mistake of going to enter a taxi and a bus that is not our own, it is your problem."

Why FG wants to face out Keke NAPEP in Abuja

Speaking on the fate of commercial motorcycle drivers at the FCT, the former governor said the operation of Keke NAPEP drivers would be prohibited as soon as the buses and taxis are introduced.

According to him, the government did not take any action against the operation of the Keke drivers because there were no alternatives on the road.

Source: Legit.ng