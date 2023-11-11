BREAKING: Murtala Ajaka, SDP Guber Candidate in Kogi, Cast His Vote
The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, has cast his vote.
PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM
The former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was pictured in his native attire, dropping his ballot paper inside the box at about 9:00 am.
Ajaka is seeking to upset the odds after losing a shot at the APC gubernatorial ticket to Usman Ododo, the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Source: Legit.ng