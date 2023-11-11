The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, has cast his vote.

The former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was pictured in his native attire, dropping his ballot paper inside the box at about 9:00 am.

After losing his primary election in the ruling party, Murtala Ajaka aims to unseat APC under the flagship of the SDP. Photo Credit: Twitter

Source: UGC

Ajaka is seeking to upset the odds after losing a shot at the APC gubernatorial ticket to Usman Ododo, the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng