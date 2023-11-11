The Kogi state governorship election has brought about the presence of soldiers to monitor the development of things in the state.

While on election duty, military personnel intercepted and arrested three "strange" security vehicles in Okene during the election period, The Nation reported.

The arrest was made by soldiers who mounted a barricade at the Itakpe junction, a place not that far to the main town of Okene

