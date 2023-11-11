Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Strange Security Vehicles Intercepted in Kogi, Details Emerge
Politics

BREAKING: Strange Security Vehicles Intercepted in Kogi, Details Emerge

by  Bada Yusuf

The Kogi state governorship election has brought about the presence of soldiers to monitor the development of things in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While on election duty, military personnel intercepted and arrested three "strange" security vehicles in Okene during the election period, The Nation reported.

Nigerian Soldiers/KogiDecides/APC/PDP/SDP/Kogi Election
Soldiers arrest strange security vehicles in Kogi Photo Credit: Nigeria Army
Source: Twitter

The arrest was made by soldiers who mounted a barricade at the Itakpe junction, a place not that far to the main town of Okene

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel