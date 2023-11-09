President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mohammed Isa to serve as his Senior Special Assistant on disability matters

The appointment was disclosed on Thursday, November 9, by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale said the appointment follows Tinubu’s determination to ensure that every segment of the Nigerian society is catered for

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, November 9, appointed Mohammed Isa to serve as his senior special assistant on disability matters.

The appointment was made known in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale said Isa's appointment was as a result of President Tinubu's "determination to ensure that every segment of society is sufficiently catered to within the ambit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration".

The statement by the presidency partly reads:

"The President tasks the new appointee to proactively create avenues of opportunity for inclusion through the inculcation of PWD requirements and perspectives in the policies and programmes of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government while working closely with sub-national authorities to build a national consensus on PWD-friendly policy and environmental conditions in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD)."

Who is Mohammed Abba Isa?

Isa is a prominent figure among persons with disabilities in Nigeria. He has experience in local and international advocacy on matters concerning persons with disabilities.

The new presidential aide is a graduate of Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri, Borno state. He also has a Masters in Public Administration from the same institution.

Congratulatory messages follow

Following the news of Isa's appointment, some social media users sent him good wishes.

Abdul Matawali wrote on X:

"Congratulations. Sai Jagaban, Sai Kashim. 4+4. Insha Allah."

@AbdulrahamanTai said:

"Big congratulations on the appointment."

Adebayo Olorunfemi commented:

"Wow! That's a good gesture. PBAT (referring to Tinubu) is doing well by carrying everybody along in his government."

