President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has declared Wednesday, September 27, as public holiday for the celebration of the Eil-ul-Maulid, a day set aside for the commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, made the declaration on behalf of the president and the federal government in Abuja on Monday, September 25, The Nation reported.

In a statement by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the permanent secretary of the ministry, extended his congratulatory messages to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and in the diaspora for the grace to witness this year's celebration.

The minister then admonished Nigerians to live with the spirit of love, perseverance, tolerance and patience, which are the true and deep virtues exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He then called on the youths to be hardworking and peaceful in the discharge of their duties to their fellow country people without recourse to ideology, ethnicity, faith or social class.

He further called for a united front from Nigerians in supporting President Tinubu in building a progressives country.

