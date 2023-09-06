The presidential election petition sitting in Abuja has said that Peter Obi and the Labour Party failed to tell the court how they won the lawful majority of votes in the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, while delivering the lead judgment, said the Labour Party made generic allegations of irregularities, voter suppression and corrupt practices to deny the party of its votes, particularly in Rivers, Lagos, Imo, Benue, Osun and Taraba, but failed to mention the affected polling units.

In the proceedings, which were monitored by Legit.ng, the LP did not provide evidence of overvoting against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the number of votes that were actually reduced.

Source: Legit.ng