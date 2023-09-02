Godwin Emefiele: Fresh Twist as DSS Releases CBN Dep Governor, Obiora After Interrogation
- The CBN Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, Kingsley Obiora, has been released by the DSS
- It was gathered that Obiora was released after being interrogated by the DSS since Wednesday, August 30
- A fresh twist emerged as a CBN source said the Special Investigations Panel set up by President Bola Tinubu might want to get Obiora to stand as a witness.
FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Economic Policy, Kingsley Obiora.
As reported by Daily Trust, Obiora, who had been with the team of investigators since Wednesday, August 30, was later released over alleged financial mismanagement under the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Tinubu's Special Investigative Panel interrogates Obiora
According to a source within the CBN, Obiora might have been invited for interrogation as part of a move to get him to stand as a witness by the Special Investigations Panel set up by President Bola Tinubu to investigate the tenure of Emefiele.
As part of an ongoing audit, the Jim Obazee-led special panel has been questioning the CBN deputy governors, as well as other senior officials of the apex bank.
The source said:
“Let us be clear. No one is accusing Dr. Obiora of fraud or theft. Dr Obiora, like other deputy governors, had been questioned severally by the panel before his detention.”
DSS allegedly arrests deputy governor Obiora over Emefiele
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Security Services (DSS) has arrested and detained Kingsley Obiora, CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy.
Reports say Obiora’s arrest follows an allegation of financial mismanagement under the suspended governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.
Emefiele makes fresh move to settle with FG
The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly made a fresh move to settle with the federal government over an alleged conspiracy to carry out procurement fraud, among others.
Emefiele is seeking a plea bargain with the federal government.
Court gives verdict on firearm suit against Emefiele
The federal high court of Lagos has given its ruling on the “illegal possession of firearm and possession” instituted against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
On Wednesday morning, August 17, the court in Lagos dismissed the “illegal possession of firearm and possession” suit against Emefiele following the withdrawal application by the federal government.
