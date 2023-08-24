The DSS directors in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe Bauchi and Borno states have issued warnings to the governors of the state against hoarding the palliative meant for the people

According to the secret police, the proper sharing of palliative would increase the security of lives and property in the north-east region

The DSS director, led by their chairman, Abdullahi Hussani, disclosed this in a communique to presented to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State after their meeting in the state

Maiduguri, Borno - The directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi States have warned the governors of the states not to hoard relief materials to strengthen the security of the north-east region.

The senior officers of the secret police made the request in a communique reached at their quarterly meetings at the state headquarters of the DSS in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, Channels Television reported.

Why DSS wants northeast governors to share palliatives

At their quarterly meeting, the directors of the DSS gathered in Maiduguri to discuss the security development in the terrorist-trouble region and the importance of intelligence gathering in the fight against terrorism.

At the end of their meeting, the directors of the operatives led by their chairman, Abdullahi Hussani, visited Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and presented the communique to him.

Governor Zulum, the chairman of the North-East Governors' Forum, expressed his appreciation to the directors and promised to work with other governors in the region to ensure peace in the North-East States again.

Governor Zulum receives DSS communique on palliatives

According to Governor Zulum, there would be follow-up with the governors of Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi to ensure the relief material was correctly distributed to the people in their states.

President Bola Tinubu approved the distribution of the palliative following his administration's removal of the fuel subsidy.

