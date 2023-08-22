At present, the Ministry of Youth is vacant, and one name has been rumoured to have been appearing on the radar of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu has been rumoured to be the favourite candidate to bag the position as part of President Tinubu's promise to leave the ministry under the stewardship of a young person

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Prince Ladigbolu gave an insight into why the ministry should stand alone and what he would do differently if given the opportunity

FCT, Abuja - An appeal has been made to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow the Ministry of Youth to stand alone.

In the previous administration, there was a merger of the Ministry of Youth and Sport which many criticism that the ministry was ineffective in meeting the demands of the youths.

Prince Ladigbolu described Nigerian youths as raw and priceless assets awaiting proper grooming to unleash their potential. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu

Clamour for young candidate as Minister of Youth

However, in the build-up to the release of portfolios, there has been agitation for the Ministry of Youth to stand alone and to be headed by a young person.

On the eve of the ministerial inauguration, President Tinubu reshuffled the list after he had assigned Abubakar Momoh as the minister of youths.

This selection did not go down well with many Nigerian youths who were against appointing a person above 50 years.

Momoh has since been redeployed to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, and the youth ministry is vacant.

Reacting to this development in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the President of UNESCO Read & Earn Federation, Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, stated that there is a need to pay keen attention to youths and annex their potential to develop the country.

Prince Ladigbolu described Nigerian youths as priceless assets, if adequately groomed and empowered, would make a difference in several sectors of the economy.

He said:

"The youths are more relevant and very relevant for the survivors of Nigeria and also to make us relevant among the international community in the future.

"The last administration was about youths and sports; sports is business, while youth is about human capacity development for national survival."

Ministery of Youth: Is Prince Ladigbolu Tinubu's anointed?

Prince Ladigbolu, who has been rumoured to be the favourite pick for the role of the Minister of Youth, was asked by Legit.ng what he would do differently; he said:

"Do you know that the most lucrative ministry before now? It's the Ministry of Youths? The economic value chain of the Ministry of Youths is more than oil exploration.

"My first intervention would be ensuring President Tinubu prioritises the intellectual reinsurance of Nigerian youths. This would go a long way toward letting them know their value and ensure they become the ground shaker of the world's economic value."

Prince Ladigbolu, who has been a pioneer of youth skill acquisition and modern education, said he would synergise with the Ministry of Education and other educational professionals to help youths have a qualitative grasp of the technical know-how of various sectors of the economy, which would range from science, tech, innovation, entertainment, small and medium scale enterprise.

He said:

“This country’s youth population boasts some of the highest levels of intellectuals in various industries and can compete and exceed expectations. I will accelerate the provision of such improved competencies and capabilities for Nigeria.”

Who is Prince Ladigbolu?

He charged Nigerian youths to maintain their resilience and resolve in creative thinking to save Nigeria from the shambles of previous mistakes.

Prince Ladigbolu expressed his commitment to launching a new era of economic productivity among Nigerian youth in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Economic Development.

Prince Ladigbolu is the principal director for UNESCO REF strategic intervention programme - ALPHA (SIP - ALPHA).

He is a proven scientist and a fellow of the United Kingdom Association of Business Executives (BRAVE, LOYAL and TRUTH with The Extended Mind).

His humanitarian and social development works earned him the prestigious Legacy Awards in the United States. He currently runs an initiative in collaboration with the Police Officers' Wives Association Nigeria (POWA) to empower the practical skills of millions of women in agriculture to help combat food shortage and insecurity in Nigeria.

Food security: Scientist reveals solution to achieving ‘zero hunger’ in Nigeria

Meanwhile, following the federal government's declaration of a state of emergency on food security, experts have begun debate on a veritable solution.

While the debate is ongoing, some experts have begun to prefer solutions that could prove pivotal to restoring food availability in Nigeria.

President of UNESCO-REF, Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, said equipping young women in agriculture would prove vital to restoring food availability.

